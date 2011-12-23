MILAN Dec 23 The boards of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI and its quoted unit Milano Assicurazioni have approved the sale of their combined 33 percent stake in IGLI, the main owner of Italian constructor Impregilo, sources close to the matter said on Friday.

"The sale of IGLI has been decided," a first source said.

A second source close to the matter said Fondiaria-SAI decided the sale will be in cash.

Italian builder Gavio, also an IGLI shareholder, has offered to buy out both Fondiaria-SAI and the third IGLI shareholder, the Benetton family, in a deal valuing each Impregilo share at 3.6 euros.

IGLI owns just under 30 percent of Impregilo.

A third Italian builder Salini Costruttori is also interested in a strategic tie-up with Impregilo and has increased its stake this month to 15 percent. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Silvia Aloisi)