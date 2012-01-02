(Adds source, background)

MILAN Jan 2 Shares in Premafin, which controls Italy's largest motor insurer Fondiaria-SAI , posted another strong rise on Monday on speculation about possible new investors and talk of a merger with insurer Unipol to boost capital.

Premafin shares closed up 42.86 percent, adding to a gain of more than 30 percent on Friday. Traded volumes on Monday were more than 1.7 times the daily average of the last moth, despite the stock being suspended from trading for excessive volatility for most of the session.

Fondiaria-SAI closed up more than 6 percent, outperforming a 1.7 percent increase in the European insurance stock index .

Speculation that both Fondiaria and Premafin needed new investors to support a fresh cash injection has been swirling since Fondiaria announced a capital increase of up to 750 million euros on Dec. 23 and said it expected a 2011 loss of 925 million euros -- much higher than forecast by analysts.

Premafin, the holding company of the Sicilian Ligresti family, said on Friday it would inform the market in a timely fashion if any informal expressions of interest turned into a concrete proposal. On Monday, a spokesman said there was nothing to add to that statement.

Press reports at the weekend said private equity fund Clessidra could take part in a Premafin capital increase on top of the Fondiaria cash call, with the blessing of creditor bank Mediobanca.

A second option would be a merger between Fondiaria and fellow insurer Unipol, which could also include Premafin, according to reports in il Sole 24 Ore and La Repubblica on Saturday.

A source close to the matter said that the arrival of a new shareholder, which would dilute the grip of the Ligresti family on Fondiaria, would be welcomed by creditor banks and would help talks on rescheduling Premafin's debt -- although the source said no such talks had started yet.

"The situation is still fluid," the source said.

Sicilian-born family patriarch Salvatore Ligresti, who will turn 80 in March, built his business empire on real estate and construction. His SAI insurer took over Fondiaria in 2002 to create Italy's No.2 insurer by premiums.

Poor results and the arrival of Italy's largest bank UniCredit in July as a shareholder in Fondiaria with a 7 percent stake has forced the debt-laden Ligresti to take more of a back seat role.

France's Axa, Germany's Allianz and Aviva have been reported to be possibly interested in Fondiaria's activities but Italian private equity funds or a state-controlled strategic fund are seen as more likely candidates.

Analysts said UniCredit and Mediobanca, which are both key creditors of Fondiaria and tied to both the insurer and its top rival Generali through a complex cross-shareholding web, would not favour foreign groups strengthening their presence on the Italian insurance market. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Sabina Suzzi; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by James Dalgleish)