MILAN Aug 7 Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI , slated to merge with peer Unipol, said on Wednesday its net profit rose in the first half boosted by non-life business.

Italy's biggest motor insurer said it posted a net profit in the period of 171.5 million euros ($228 million), up from 25 million euros last year.

Unipol agreed last year to rescue the faltering Fondiaria in a complex deal involving a series of capital increases that helped boost its solvency margin.

Fondiaria said its solvency margin was 1.2 times regulatory requirements.

The merger is expected to be completed by the end of this year or early next year. ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Stephen Jewkes)