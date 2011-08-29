* H1 net loss 62 mln euros vs 145 mln euros yr earlier

* Books 78 mln euros of investment impairments

* Shares close up 2.31 percent, outpace sector

(Adds details, background, shares)

MILAN, Aug 29 Fondiaria-SAI SpA (FOSA.MI>, Italy's largest motor insurer, will continue efforts to improve its operating results after booking a narrower net loss in the first half, it said on Monday.

The insurer's net loss was 62 million euros ($90 million), narrowing from 145 million euros a year earlier on an improvement in its non-life activity.

But the net and a key non-life operating indicator both slightly missed the expectations of two Milan analysts.

In a statement, which did not include a full-year forecast, Fondiaria-SAI said it would continue efforts to improve its profitability in auto and other non-life insurance.

The improved results benefited from a fall in the non-life combined ratio -- claims and costs as a percentage of premiums -- which improved by 3.5 percent points to 101.9 percent.

The combined ratio missed the two analysts' expectations for 100.4 and 99.3 percent, respectively.

The June 30 solvency ratio, a measure of an insurer's capital, was a fraction above the 100 percent regulatory minimum at 100.3 percent but a 450 million euro capital increase completed in July would have added 26 percentage points, Fondiaria said.

Italy's biggest bank UniCredit took a 6.6 percent stake in the insurer via the capital increase. Three of its representatives joined the board in August.

Fondiaria shares closed up 2.3 percent, easing back after the results. The STOXX Europe 600 insurance index was up 1.8 percent. (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.6886 Euro)