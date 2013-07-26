MILAN, July 26 Italy's insurance watchdog IVASS
has approved the takeover of Fondiaria-SAI by rival
Unipol, paving the way for completion of the complex
deal aimed at rescuing the country's leading motor insurer.
In a statement released late on Thursday IVASS said it
would, however, keep a close eye on the new group's governance
and risk management and had sent a letter to Unipol detailing
its requests to improve efficiency and strengthen control
procedures.
Unipol agreed to rescue Fondiaria last year in a four-way
tie-up brokered by investment bank Mediobanca, but a
series of regulatory and legal hurdles has held up completion of
the deal, which is expected by the end of the year. The merger
will create Italy's second biggest insurer after Generali
.
Former Fondiaria-SAI owner Salvatore Ligresti, his children
and former executives at the troubled insurer were arrested
earlier this month as part of an investigation concerning
allegations of false accounting and market manipulation.
The alleged crimes relate to a 600 million-euro ($788
million) hole in the group's claim reserves that was not
disclosed to the market, according to police.
