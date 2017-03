BUCHAREST Dec 10 Franklin Templeton, the manager of Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea said it aims to sell about 10 percent of shares in state-owned gas grid operator Transgaz via an accelerated bookbuild in private placement aimed at international investors.

Fondul, set up to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized under communism, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned firms, including a 15 percent stake in Transgaz.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)