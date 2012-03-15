BRIEF-Al Salam Bank Bahrain FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 16.2 million dinars versus 12.3 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kvF7eg) Further company coverage:
MILAN, March 15 The board of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI confirmed on Thursday the size of a capital increase it will propose shareholders as part of plans to merge with peer Unipol at up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 bln), a source close to the board said.
"The adviser told us we need to raise 1.1 billion euros," the source said at the end of a board meeting called to approved 2011 results.
"The size of the capital increase is not elastic, it cannot be shrunk or widened at different moments," the source added.
Earlier this month Fondiaria's parent company Premafin asked the insurer's board to consider a reduction of the capital increase in light of Fondiaria's improving health and better market conditions.
Fondiaria's solvency margin had improved to close to 90 percent as of March 8, two sources close to the board said on Thursday. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala)
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks reached a fresh four-month high on Wednesday morning, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and the rate hike outlook sent Wall Street to record highs.
BUDAPEST, Feb 15 Hungary's central bank is planning changes in the banking system that would reduce the cost of housing loans, a deputy governor of the National Bank of Hungary told the newspaper Magyar Hirlap on Wednesday.