* Has stakes in Generali, UniCredit, Mediobanca, RCS
* Sees 5.3 pct pts solvency gain from goodwill move
* Shares up 1.42 pct, outperform sector
(Adds background, broker comments, shares)
By Nigel Tutt
MILAN, Nov 30 Fondiaria-SAI,
Italy's largest motor insurer, may set up a separate company to
hold its stakes in major Italian companies in a move to boost
its weak capital base, a source close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
Fondiaria-SAI has stakes in Italy's largest insurer
Assicurazioni Generali, the country's largest bank
UniCredit, investment bank Mediobanca, and
publisher RCS MediaGroup.
"The idea has been presented to the board (on Tuesday) and
it will go forward looking at the feasibility and to decide if
we do it or not. The only certain thing is that the CEO was
asked to deepen the study," the source said.
The deal would pave the way for a possible sale of a stake
in the new company, freeing up capital.
Italian daily MF reported a banking partner could take a
minority stake.
On Tuesday, Fondiaria-SAI's board discussed the insurer's
solvency margin, a measure of an insurer's capital, and decided
on a tax redemption operation on its goodwill aimed at lifting
its solvency margin, it said.
The goodwill operation and a spin-off of Fondiaria's
strategic equity stakes boosted the insurer's shares on
Wednesday. "These are positive news," a Milan trader said.
At 1022 GMT, Fondiaria's shares were up 1.6 percent, paring
an earlier 4 percent gain. The STOXX Europe 600 insurance index
was down 0.7 percent.
Analysts believe that Fondiaria-SAI's solvency margin has
fallen this month to the regulatory minimum of 100 percent --
hit by investment writedowns -- down from 111 percent on Nov. 1.
Analysts say the investment writedowns, mostly on equities,
have wiped out a 450 million euros capital increase Fondiaria
carried out in July.
Fondiaria gave no update in its Tuesday statement on the
solvency margin. However, it said the goodwill operation would
boost it by 5.3 percentage points.
In a research note, Mediobanca analysts said the insurer's
board discussed the sale of two buildings for a capital gain of
30 million euros worth 1 percentage point on its solvency
margin.
A fall in Italian governemnt bond prices does not affect
Fondiaria because the insurer is taking advantage of Italian
regulatory rules to exclude losses on domestic sovereign
holdings from its solvency margin calculation.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Luca Trogni)