MILAN, March 15 The board of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI confirmed on Thursday the size of a capital increase it will propose shareholders as part of plans to merge with peer Unipol at up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 bln), a source close to the board said.

"The adviser told us we need to raise 1.1 billion euros," the source said at the end of a board meeting called to approved 2011 results.

"The size of the capital increase is not elastic, it cannot be shrunk or widened at different moments," the source added.

Earlier this month Fondiaria's parent company Premafin asked the insurer's board to consider a reduction of the capital increase in light of Fondiaria's improving health and better market conditions.

Fondiaria's solvency margin had improved to close to 90 percent as of March 8, two sources close to the board said on Thursday.

