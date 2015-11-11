New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Nov 11 CBRE Group Inc has been hired by billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn to sell the Fontainebleau Resort Las Vegas, the property broker's spokesman told Reuters.
The Wall Street Journal reported the sale earlier on Wednesday and pegged the deal value at about $650 million. (on.wsj.com/1ROu8ru)
The unfinished resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip was planned as a $3 billion project. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.