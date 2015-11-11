Nov 11 CBRE Group Inc has been hired by billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn to sell the Fontainebleau Resort Las Vegas, the property broker's spokesman told Reuters.

The Wall Street Journal reported the sale earlier on Wednesday and pegged the deal value at about $650 million. (on.wsj.com/1ROu8ru)

The unfinished resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip was planned as a $3 billion project. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)