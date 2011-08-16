WELLINGTON Aug 17 International milk prices fell for a fourth consecutive internet auction, New Zealand's Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday.

Fonterra's Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer, fell 0.9 percent, with an average selling price of $3,660. That followed a 1.3 percent fall in its previous auction.

Prices for the majority of dairy products offered were lower, with whole milk powder down 2.2 percent, although butter milk powder rose 3 percent.

Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with the next one on Sep 6.

Full details of the auction are at: www.globaldairytrade.info

Fonterra has made an initial forecast payout to farmer suppliers for the just started production season of between NZ$7.15 and NZ$7.25, comprising a milk payment of NZ$6.75 a kilo of milk solids and an additional 40 to 50 NZ cents from operational activities.

That compares with a record payout of NZ$8 to NZ$8.10 for the 2010/11 season, with Fonterra saying it expects returns this season to be dented by the strong New Zealand dollar and lower dairy prices.

The Global Dairy Trade price for whole milk powder is used as a reference in the settlement of cash-settled futures contracts offered by the stock exchange operator NZX Ltd.

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product and has annual sales of around NZ$17 billion.

The company's new chief executive, Theo Spierings, a former head of Dutch co-operative Royal Friesland, will start work next month.

(Gyles Beckford)