WELLINGTON Aug 17 International milk prices
fell for a fourth consecutive internet auction, New Zealand's
Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter,
said on Wednesday.
Fonterra's Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which
covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer,
fell 0.9 percent, with an average selling price of $3,660. That
followed a 1.3 percent fall in its previous auction.
Prices for the majority of dairy products offered were
lower, with whole milk powder down 2.2 percent, although butter
milk powder rose 3 percent.
Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with the next one on
Sep 6.
Full details of the auction are at:
www.globaldairytrade.info
Fonterra has made an initial forecast payout to farmer
suppliers for the just started production season of between
NZ$7.15 and NZ$7.25, comprising a milk payment of NZ$6.75 a kilo
of milk solids and an additional 40 to 50 NZ cents from
operational activities.
That compares with a record payout of NZ$8 to NZ$8.10 for
the 2010/11 season, with Fonterra saying it expects returns this
season to be dented by the strong New Zealand dollar
and lower dairy prices.
The Global Dairy Trade price for whole milk powder is used
as a reference in the settlement of cash-settled futures
contracts offered by the stock exchange operator NZX Ltd.
Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls
around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more
than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product and has
annual sales of around NZ$17 billion.
The company's new chief executive, Theo Spierings, a former
head of Dutch co-operative Royal Friesland, will start work next
month.
(Gyles Beckford)