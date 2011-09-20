WELLINGTON, Sept 21 International milk prices fell for a seventh consecutive auction, New Zealand's Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday.

Fonterra's Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer, fell 2.1 percent, with an average selling price of $3,499. That followed a 1.4 percent fall in its previous auction.

Prices were mixed for the dairy products offered with four groups rising in price and three falling.

Anhydrous milk fat was the biggest mover, falling 11.2 percent, while whole milk powder gained 1.1 percent.

Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with the next one on Oct. 4.

Full details of the auction are at: www.globaldairytrade.info

Fonterra has reaffirmed its preliminary forecast payout to farmer suppliers for the recently started production season of between NZ$7.15 and NZ$7.25, comprising a milk payment of NZ$6.75 a kilo of milk solids and an additional 40 to 50 NZ cents from operational activities. See

That compares with a record payout of NZ$8 to NZ$8.10 for the 2010/11 season, with Fonterra saying it expects returns this season to be dented by the strong New Zealand dollar and lower dairy prices.

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product and has annual sales of around NZ$17 billion. (Gyles Beckford)