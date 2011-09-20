WELLINGTON, Sept 21 International milk prices
fell for a seventh consecutive auction, New Zealand's Fonterra
Cooperative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said on
Wednesday.
Fonterra's Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which
covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer,
fell 2.1 percent, with an average selling price of $3,499. That
followed a 1.4 percent fall in its previous auction.
Prices were mixed for the dairy products offered with four
groups rising in price and three falling.
Anhydrous milk fat was the biggest mover, falling 11.2
percent, while whole milk powder gained 1.1 percent.
Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with the next one on
Oct. 4.
Full details of the auction are at:
www.globaldairytrade.info
Fonterra has reaffirmed its preliminary forecast payout to
farmer suppliers for the recently started production season of
between NZ$7.15 and NZ$7.25, comprising a milk payment of
NZ$6.75 a kilo of milk solids and an additional 40 to 50 NZ
cents from operational activities. See
That compares with a record payout of NZ$8 to NZ$8.10 for
the 2010/11 season, with Fonterra saying it expects returns this
season to be dented by the strong New Zealand dollar
and lower dairy prices.
Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls
around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more
than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product and has
annual sales of around NZ$17 billion.
(Gyles Beckford)