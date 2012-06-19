WELLINGTON, June 20 International milk prices slipped at the latest global auction, New Zealand's Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday as prices reversed a rise seen at the previous sale.

Fonterra's Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer, fell 0.5 percent, with an average selling price of $3,042 per tonne.

Prices resumed their downward trend of the past two months, after climbing 13.5 percent at the last auction earlier this month.

The largest price fall was seen in skim milk powder, which fell 4.8 percent across all contracts, while cheddar prices also slipped. A further slide in overall prices was limited by a rise in whole milk powder and butter milk powder.

The index has fallen around 30 percent since hitting a near four-year peak in March last year as global commodity prices have retreated.

Full details of the auction are at: www.globaldairytrade.info

Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with the next one is on July 3.

The co-operative last month cut its forecast payout for the just-ended 2011/12 season by around 4.5 percent to between NZ$6.45-NZ$6.55 a kg of milk solids. See

It has made an initial forecast for the new season of NZ$5.95 to NZ$6.05, made up of a milk price of NZ$5.50 a kilo of milk solids and an added dividend of between 45-55 NZ cents.

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product.

Dairy produce makes up more than a quarter of New Zealand's NZ$48 billion annual export earnings, and the currency is often sensitive to movements in prices.

The co-op will hold a shareholder vote next week to approve a controversial fund which will tap outside investment.

The plan aims to reduce redemption risk Fonterra faces when shareholders sell back their shares, and will free up capital for the company to use to expand its global operations. (Naomi Tajitsu)