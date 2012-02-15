WELLINGTON Feb 16 International milk
prices fell in a second straight dairy auction, New Zealand's
Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter,
said on Thursday.
Fonterra's Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which
covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer,
dropped 3 percent, with an average selling price of $3,545 per
tonne. That followed a 0.9 percent fall in the previous auction.
All products fell except rennet casein.
The index has fallen about 25 percent since hitting a near
four-year peak in March last year as global commodity prices
retreat.
Full details of the auction are at:
www.globaldairytrade.info
Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with the next one on
March 7.
In December, the co-operative raised its payout forecast
range for the 2012 season by 20 cents to NZ$6.90-NZ$7.00 per kg
of milk solids, because of a modest recovery in dairy prices.
The payout for the 2010/11 season was a record NZ$8.25 a
kilo on record production and sales.
Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls
around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more
than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product.
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)