WELLINGTON, Sept 5 International milk prices rose sharply for a third consecutive auction, New Zealand's Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday.

Fonterra's Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer, rose six percent, with an average selling price of $3,174 per tonne, after gaining 11.3 percent in the previous two auctions.

Dairy prices have shown some signs of strengthening, partially driven by global weather events, including the drought in the United States.

The index has fallen around 30 percent since hitting a near four-year peak in March last year as global commodity prices have retreated.

At the latest auction, prices rose for all products, led by butter milk powder, milk protein, anhydrous milk fat and casein. They were all up more than 10 percent. Whole Milk Powder rose 4.3 percent.

Full details of the auction are at: www.globaldairytrade.info

Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with the next one due on Sept 19.

Last week, the co-operative cut its forecast payout for the just-starting 2012/13 season by 5 percent to between NZ$5.65-NZ$5.75 a kg of milk solids largely because of a strong local currency. See

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product.

Dairy produce makes up more than a quarter of New Zealand's NZ$48 billion annual export earnings, and the currency is often sensitive to movements in prices. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)