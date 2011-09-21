WELLINGTON, Sept 22 New Zealand's largest
company, dairy processor Fonterra Cooperative Group, said on
Thursday it would pay farmers a record NZ$8.25 a kilo of milk
solids in the 2011 financial year.
The payout is NZ$1.55 ahead of the prior year, and higher
than Fonterra's previous forecast range before retentions of
NZ$8.00-NZ$8.10,
Fonterra has made a 2011-12 opening forecast payout range
before retentions of between NZ$7.15 and NZ$7.25.
Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls
around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more
than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product and has
annual sales of around NZ$17 billion.
(Gyles Beckford)