Feb 18 International milk prices fell in the second auction this month and volumes dipped in the sale held by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter.

Fonterra's GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, dropped 1.2 percent, with an average selling price of $5,016 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.

The decline followed a 0.5 percent jump in the previous sale, said Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n' Fruity.

A total of 34,568 tonnes was sold, falling 2.3 percent on the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).

The auctions are held twice a month with the next one due on March 4.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector is a major export earner for the country and generates more than seven percent of gross domestic product.

