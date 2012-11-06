WELLINGTON Nov 7 International milk prices extended recent gains, New Zealand's Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday.

Fonterra's Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer, rose 1.1 percent, with an average selling price of $3,387 per tonne. It followed a 1.8 percent rise at the previous auction three weeks ago.

Prices had risen in five of the previous six auctions.

Dairy prices have been improving since the middle of the year, in part because of the drought in the United States, as supply and demand have become better aligned.

At the latest auction, there were solid rises for butter milk powder, rennet casein, and anhydrous milk fat, with whole milk powder the only main product to fall.

Full details of the auction are at: www.globaldairytrade.info

Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with the next one due on Nov 20.

The co-operative set its forecast payout for the current at NZ$5.65-NZ$5.75 largely because of a strong local currency. See

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls nearly a quarter of the world's dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product.

Dairy produce makes up more than a quarter of New Zealand's NZ$48 billion annual export earnings, and the currency is often sensitive to movements in prices. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford)