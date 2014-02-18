UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 18 International milk prices fell in the second auction this month, while volumes dipped in the sale held by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter.
Fonterra's GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, dropped 1.2 percent, with an average selling price of $5,016 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.
A total of 34,568 tonnes was sold, falling 2.3 percent on the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info). (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources