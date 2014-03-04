March 4 International milk prices fell in the second consecutive auction, while volumes rose in the sale held by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter.

Fonterra's GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, dropped 4 percent, with an average selling price of $4,794 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.

A total of 41,086 tonnes was sold, an increase of 18.9 percent from the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info). (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)