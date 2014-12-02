(Recast, adds currency, comment, changes dateline, headline) * Dairy price index down 1.1 pct in latest auction * Dairy giant Fonterra seen cutting payout forecast again * NZ dollar softens on price fall WELLINGTON, Dec 3 International milk prices fell further in the latest auction held by Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter, cementing expectations of a cut in the forecast payout to New Zealand farmers next week and knocking the currency. Fonterra's GDT Price Index dipped 1.1 percent, with an average selling price of $2,513 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday. The fall was driven by a 7.1 drop in the price of wholemilk powder, a key product in setting the payout level to Fonterra's 10,500 suppliers. "We expect that a downward revision by Fonterra is a virtual shoo-in," said ASB Bank rural economist Nathan Penny. Auction prices have nearly halved this year because of oversupply and a drop in demand from major customer China, where importers built up stocks last year. Fonterra slashed its forecast payout in September to a six-year low of NZ$5.30 per kg of milk solids from a previous forecast of NZ$6.00. Last season it paid a record NZ$8.40. The company is expected to cut the forecast payout further after a regular review next week, with analysts expecting a drop to or below NZ$5 per kg. ASB's Penny expects a final payout of NZ$4.70, which factors in some pick up in prices. Dairy produce accounts for more than a quarter of New Zealand's export earnings and the slide in prices is expected to hit national income by as much as NZ$5 billion. The New Zealand dollar, fell almost half a cent to $0.7795 after the auction results. The auction had some signs of stabilization with a rise in prices for skim milk powder, butter, casein and cheese, but that was seen offering little comfort for producers. "It's not yet clear that prices have reached a floor, particularly while milk production remains strong and demand soft," Penny said. A total of 39,273 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, falling 0.9 percent from the previous one, the cooperative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info). The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for Dec. 16. (Gyles Beckford, additional reporting Bengaluru Commodities desk; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)