UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Recast, adds currency, comment, changes dateline, headline) * Dairy price index down 1.1 pct in latest auction * Dairy giant Fonterra seen cutting payout forecast again * NZ dollar softens on price fall WELLINGTON, Dec 3 International milk prices fell further in the latest auction held by Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter, cementing expectations of a cut in the forecast payout to New Zealand farmers next week and knocking the currency. Fonterra's GDT Price Index dipped 1.1 percent, with an average selling price of $2,513 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday. The fall was driven by a 7.1 drop in the price of wholemilk powder, a key product in setting the payout level to Fonterra's 10,500 suppliers. "We expect that a downward revision by Fonterra is a virtual shoo-in," said ASB Bank rural economist Nathan Penny. Auction prices have nearly halved this year because of oversupply and a drop in demand from major customer China, where importers built up stocks last year. Fonterra slashed its forecast payout in September to a six-year low of NZ$5.30 per kg of milk solids from a previous forecast of NZ$6.00. Last season it paid a record NZ$8.40. The company is expected to cut the forecast payout further after a regular review next week, with analysts expecting a drop to or below NZ$5 per kg. ASB's Penny expects a final payout of NZ$4.70, which factors in some pick up in prices. Dairy produce accounts for more than a quarter of New Zealand's export earnings and the slide in prices is expected to hit national income by as much as NZ$5 billion. The New Zealand dollar, fell almost half a cent to $0.7795 after the auction results. The auction had some signs of stabilization with a rise in prices for skim milk powder, butter, casein and cheese, but that was seen offering little comfort for producers. "It's not yet clear that prices have reached a floor, particularly while milk production remains strong and demand soft," Penny said. A total of 39,273 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, falling 0.9 percent from the previous one, the cooperative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info). The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for Dec. 16. (Gyles Beckford, additional reporting Bengaluru Commodities desk; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources