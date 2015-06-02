(Adds comment, details) WELLINGTON, June 3 Global dairy prices fell to their lowest in nearly six years as an ongoing lull in demand from big buyers in China and other emerging countries weighed on milk powder prices, while prices for butter dropped. The benchmark GlobalDairy Trade Index (GDT) fell 4.3 percent at fortnightly auctions held on Tuesday by New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra, taking average selling prices to $2,412 per tonne, their lowest since August 2009. The sixth consecutive fall was led by a 3.1 percent slide in prices for whole milk powder to a six-month low of $2,309 per tonne, wiping out gains made earlier in the year to hit levels that are less than half that of $5,245, a lifetime high hit in April 2013. "Prices for whole milk powder ... are back to start of year troughs and there is a large hole to climb out of," ANZ analysts said in a note. Whole milk powder accounts for the bulk of product sold at the auctions. Butter prices fell 10.0 percent, while skim milk powder fell 1.3 percent to $1,982. Prices eased for most products, while the number of participating bidders fell even as offered volumes rose. The GDT index is down around 38 percent since the start of 2014. The ongoing slide in global dairy prices has prompted Fonterra, the world's largest dairy processor, to cut its farmgate price forecast for the year ended May to NZ$4.40 ($3.16) per kilograms milk solids, its lowest in eight years. It has announced an initial forecast payout price of NZ$5.25 for the upcoming season, while co-op CEO Theo Spierings said last week that he was cautious about any improvement in demand in the coming months. ($1 = 1.3926 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Bengaluru Commodities desk; Editing by Marguerita Choy)