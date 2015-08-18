Aug 18 International milk prices rose while volumes fell in this month's second auction held by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter.

Fonterra's GDT Price Index rose 14.8 percent, with an average selling price of $1,974 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.

The index fell 9.3 percent at the previous sale, said Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n' Fruity.

A total of 36,904 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, a drop of 20.7 percent from the previous one, the cooperative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).

The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for Sept. 1.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the nation's gross domestic product. The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)