(Adds detail, comment from analyst) WELLINGTON, Nov 18 Global dairy prices fell for the third consecutive auction, adding to pressure on New Zealand farmers and to the chance that the central bank could cut interest rates at its meeting next month. The benchmark GlobalDairy Trade (GDT) price index fell 7.9 percent to $2,345 in the fortnightly auction established by New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra. The fall came despite slowing New Zealand dairy supply. Earlier this week Fonterra reiterated that it expects milk production to fall at least 5 percent this season. "The low run of dairy prices looks set to consign the dairy sector to another dismal season," ANZ analysts said in a research note. "Commodity producers will be doing it tough, and this will permeate throughout economies, but let's not forget the benefits accruing to consumers and downstream users," the ANZ analysts said. Prices for whole milk powder, the most traded product at the auction, fell 11 percent to $2,148 per tonne. Prices for skim milk powder lost 8.1 percent, falling to $1,851 per tonne. Butter milk powder shed 1.0 percent and cheddar prices lost 5.0 percent. After rising steadily since 2008 to scale record highs in 2013, global dairy prices have dropped sharply because of slowing economic growth in China and global oversupply of milk products. China is New Zealand's top export market and the world's largest importer of whole milk powder. The GDT index bounced back slightly in August as slowing supply pushed up prices, offering hope that the dairy market was stabilising. The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of gross domestic product. The currency was quoted at U.S.$0.6466 early in New Zealand. The central bank last week said struggling farmers facing a second season of weak dairy prices are a growing risk to the economy. The danger of a substantial rise in bad loans in the dairy sector has increased over the past two years due to high debt levels and falling milk prices, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said in its six-monthly financial stability report. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is likely to cut interest rates at its next policy review in December, having kept its benchmark rate unchanged in October as widely anticipated. (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)