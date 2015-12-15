(Adds analyst comment, details) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, Dec 16 Global dairy prices continued to stabilise but rose less than the market anticipated in the last auction for the year. The benchmark GlobalDairy Trade (GDT) price index rose 1.9 percent to $2,458 early on Wednesday in the fortnightly auction established by New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra. Whole milk powder, the most traded product at the auction, gained 1.8 percent. In comparison, the futures market had priced in gains of 10 percent or more for milk powder. "It was disappointing that the GDT didn't move up as much as the market anticipated. However, the results are not surprising given that demand for dairy commodities is still weak relative to global milk supply," AgriHQ dairy analyst Susan Kilsby said in a research note. A total of 24,888 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, falling 11.6 percent from the previous one. Prices for skim milk powder inched up 0.2 percent to $1,891. Butter milk powder lost 6.1 percent and cheddar prices rose 1.1 percent. After rising steadily since 2008 to scale record highs in 2013, global dairy prices have dropped sharply because of slowing economic growth in China and global oversupply of milk products. China is New Zealand's top export market and the world's largest importer of whole milk powder. The GDT bounced back in August as slowing supply pushed up prices, offering hope that the dairy market was stabilising, but began falling again until an auction early this month showed a rebound. The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates around 5 percent of gross domestic product. The currency was quoted at $0.6755 early in New Zealand, after trading as high as $0.6823 in Monday's trading. New Zealand regulators and the government have singled out weak dairy prices and struggling farmers as a risk to the country's economy but most forecast prices will eventually rise. The country's central bank said last week after cutting interest rates that it expected dairy prices to gradually recover. New Zealand's finance minister, Bill English, said on Tuesday while presenting the government's half-year fiscal update that dairy prices and a slow-down in China were among the main risks to the country's economy. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Bengaluru Commodities Desk)