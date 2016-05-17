By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, May 18 International milk prices rose on Wednesday, providing further hope for struggling farmers after prices dipped in a previous auction. The fortnightly Global Dairy Price auction, held in the early hours of Wednesday morning, showed prices had climbed 2.6 percent to an average selling price of $2,283 per tonne. The index had fallen 1.4 percent in the previous auction, which had caused concerns that dairy prices may not be recovering after two consecutive auctions of gains. Whole milk prices gained 3.0 percent while butter rose 3.8 percent. Much of the rise in prices was on the back of falling volumes, which dropped 12.1 percent to 18,113 tonnes. "The GDT result last night was positive with the market now heading in the right direction, but the result was off low volumes," said AgriHQ dairy analyst Susan Kilsby in a research note. "Hopefully the market can sustain this positive direction as offer volumes start to increase in the coming months," she added. New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra, which controls around a third of the world's dairy trade, said on Monday that its milk collection for last season had dropped 3.0 percent. The New Zealand dollar rose to $0.6810 after the auction from as low as $0.6748 the previous day. The auction results affects the New Zealand currency as the dairy sector generates more than 70 percent of the nation's gross domestic product. An around 60 percent fall in dairy prices since early 2014 has also hit the country's economy. The sector was until recently the backbone of the economy, representing around 25 percent of exports, but in the past two years farmers have had NZ$7 billion ($4.74 billion) wiped off their collective revenue. The Global Dairy Trade auctions, which were set up by Fonterra and operated by trading manager CRA International, are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for June 1. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)