(Adds comment, details) WELLINGTON, July 16 Global dairy prices tumbled to a 12 1/2-year low as big buyers including China stayed out of the market, raising the risk that any recovery in prices may be smaller and take longer than expected as demand remains sluggish. The benchmark GlobalDairy Trade (GDT) price index fell 10.6 percent at fortnightly auctions held on Wednesday by New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra, posting its biggest fall of the year and reaching its lowest level since December 2002. The New Zealand dollar fell to a five-year low of $0.6583 following the results. The 61 percent slide in the index after it reached a record high in 2013 is seen as posing wider risks to the economy of the world's largest dairy exporting nation. "Market participants are now taking a much dimmer view towards a price recovery," AgriHQ analysts said in a note. "(New Zealand) farmers now face two consecutive seasons of extremely low milk prices. The majority of farmers can't break even at such a low milk price." The slide in volatile global dairy prices has raised the risk that Fonterra will have to cut its forecast farmgate price for the current season from NZ$5.25 ($3.46) per kg of milk solids, which is already below production costs for many farmers. The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. Average prices for all products sold at the latest auction, including milk powders, butter and cheese, dropped 10.7 percent to $2.082 per tonne, its lowest since July 2009, led by big declines in whole milk powder and cheddar as the number of participating bidders continued to fall. The average price for whole milk powder, which makes up the majority of products sold at the auction, fell to a six-year low of $1,848 per tonne, 65 percent lower than a record high hit in October 2013. Analysts said they anticipated prices may fall further in the near term, as supply is seen growing in the coming months. Global dairy prices have tumbled in the past year as slowing growth in China, the Middle East and some emerging countries has cooled demand for protein from their growing middle classes, while Russian import sanctions and high milk production has ramped up global supply. ($1 = 1.5172 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Larry King)