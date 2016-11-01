WELLINGTON, Nov 2 International milk prices rose in an auction held early on Wednesday, underscoring the growing recovery in prices. The Global Dairy Price index climbed 11.4 percent with an average selling price of $3,327 per tonne. The latest rise meant prices had increased in six of the seven fortnightly auctions held since August, giving confidence to the dairy industry that prices were in the midst of an ongoing recovery. "Dairy markets reacted sharply to tightening milk supply in New Zealand with milk powder prices rocketing up," said Susan Kilsby, dairy analyst at AgriHQ, in a research note. Dairy giant Fonterra said last week a wetter-than-usual start to the New Zealand spring had meant Fonterra's milk collection in October was down, a factor that would likely impact the whole season's balance. Fonterra collects the majority of milk in New Zealand, the world's largest dairy exporter, and so the processor's lower collection combined with falling milk production in Europe would likely temper global supply. Prices for dairy ingredients like milk and butter have fallen sharply for more than two years, hit by a global oversupply, squeezing the finances of farmers and producers and pushing many towards consolidation in search of economies of scale. A total of 27,735 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, falling 12 percent from the previous one. Prices for whole milk powder, one of New Zealand's main export products, soared 19.8 percent to $3,317. The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the nation's gross domestic product. The Kiwi was trading around $0.7177, up 0.4 percent, after the auction. The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for Nov. 15. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Susan Thomas)