UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY, Dec 21 International milk prices fell for the first time in more than two months in an auction early on Wednesday as a recent recovery in the dairy industry unexpectedly reversed course. The Global Dairy Index fell 0.5 percent, with an average selling price of $3,656 per tonne. The fall is the first fortnightly slide since Oct. 4, ending a rally that has seen prices rise some 20 percent. "The index dropped 0.5 percent largely due to whole milk powder prices softening," Susan Kilsby, dairy analyst at AgriHQ, said in a research note. "Fonterra increased the volume of whole milk powder on offer ... there was not quite enough demand to soak up the additional product offered." A total of 22,321 tonnes was sold, a decrease of 0.7 percent from the previous auction, Fonterra said. The fall was a blow for dairy farmers who have been squeezed after prices for dairy ingredients like milk and butter fell sharply for more than two years by a global oversupply. Dairy analysts had expected a continued recovery in prices as a global supply surplus is eroded amid stronger international demand. The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the country's gross domestic product. The kiwi was trading around $0.6912, or down 0.23 percent, after the auction. (Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by G Crosse)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources