UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds details)
Jan 21 International milk prices rose for the first time this year, while volumes fell in the auction held on Tuesday by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter.
Fonterra's GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, rose 1.4 percent, with an average selling price of $5,025 per tonne.
A total of 41,024 tonnes was sold, down 11.6 percent from the previous auction on Jan. 7, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector is a major export earner for the country and generates more than 7 percent of gross domestic product.
The New Zealand milk co-operative, owned by around 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; editing by Anthony Barker)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources