UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Oct 30 New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra said on Friday it has sold off its 9 percent shareholding in Australia's Bega Cheese Ltd for A$74 million ($52.7 million) as it needs to free up capital for more profitable investments.
"Releasing capital such as through this sale for future growth is the best use of our shareholders' funds," Fonterra said in a statement after the close of trading. It did not say to whom the stake was sold.
Fonterra has a commercial arrangement with Bega, which cuts and wraps cheese at its Australian factory. Fonterra uses the Bega brand in Australia under a franchise agreement.
The disposal of shares held no implications for the working relationship between the two companies, according to Fonterra.
Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, acquired 6 percent of Bega in October 2013 for A$46 million, or $4.95 a share, and had since raised that to 9 percent.
Bega closed up 1.75 percent at A$5.80 on Friday.
Bega this week said it expects increased price competition and price pressure on dairy commodities as a result of lower milk prices from competing regions such as New Zealand. ($1 = 1.4051 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.