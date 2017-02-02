(Adds context)

WELLINGTON Feb 2 Dairy giant Fonterra on Wednesday raised its Australian farmgate milk payout slightly to A$5.20 ($3.97) per kilogram of milk solids, in line with its forecasts, as falling production pushed up prices.

The A$0.10 per kilogram increase by the New Zealand co-operative comes amid a recovery in global dairy prices that began last year after two years of falls.

"Production has fallen across the major exporting regions, particularly Europe and New Zealand, and we've seen a significant decline in Australian milk supply," Australia managing director René Dedoncker said in a statement.

Farmers and analysts had been nervous that a 50 percent rebound in dairy prices during 2016 appeared to be stalling after prices began to slip in late December.

($1 = 1.3098 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Richard Pullin)