WELLINGTON Feb 2 Dairy giant Fonterra on Wednesday raised its Australian farmgate milk payout by A$0.10 to A$5.20 ($3.97) as falling production pushed up prices.

"Production has fallen across the major exporting regions, particularly Europe and New Zealand, and we've seen a significant decline in Australian milk supply," Australia managing director René Dedoncker said in a statement on the co-operative's website.

($1 = 1.3098 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Tom Hogue)