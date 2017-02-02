UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WELLINGTON Feb 2 Dairy giant Fonterra on Wednesday raised its Australian farmgate milk payout by A$0.10 to A$5.20 ($3.97) as falling production pushed up prices.
"Production has fallen across the major exporting regions, particularly Europe and New Zealand, and we've seen a significant decline in Australian milk supply," Australia managing director René Dedoncker said in a statement on the co-operative's website.
($1 = 1.3098 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Tom Hogue)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources