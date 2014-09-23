WELLINGTON, Sept 24 New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra on Wednesday said it would announce a new global product brand next week, as the company expands its presence in the consumer brands space.

The new brand will add to Fonterra's existing brand portfolio of New Zealand milk products, Anchor milk, Anlene nutritional products and Anmum maternity and child nutrition products.

"The new brand is the announcement for next week," Chief Executive Officer Theo Spierings told reporters, without adding details.

Earlier in the day, the co-operative cut the price it pays its farmer shareholders for raw milk to NZ$5.30 ($4.26) per kg of milk solids from a previous forecast of NZ$6.00 due to an ongoing fall in global dairy prices. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)