WELLINGTON Aug 7 Fonterra Chief Executive
Officer Theo Spierings said the future of his tenure at the
company following a global food safety scare is up the board of
the world's largest dairy exporter.
"It's not up to me to answer, that's up to the board," he
told a news conference when asked if he would need to resign
over the issue.
He added that the company remained on track to introduce its
own branded infant formula products before the end of the year
in China, where formula brands have announced recalls of infant
formula containing contaminated whey protein made by the
company.
Fonterra, come under fire at home and abroad for
dragging its feet in saying it sold whey protein products that
contained a bacteria that can cause botulism, a potentially
fatal food poisoning.