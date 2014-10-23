WELLINGTON Oct 23 New Zealand dairy cooperative Fonterra on Thursday said it was planning to build two new milk powder driers in the country's South Island, as it continues to boost its processing capacity to meet growing milk production in the country.

The world's largest dairy exporter, which has been cranking up its milk powder production to meet demand in China's lucrative infant formula market, said the proposed driers at its Studholme site would process about 9 million litres a year, and would be built over 10 years.

"Should it go ahead, the investment ... will bring much needed processing capacity to the South Island as well as optionality to make the products that bring the greatest returns to our shareholders," said Robert Spurway, Fonterra's managing director of global operations, in a statement.

The farmer-owned co-operative has been struggling to process record milk production volumes in New Zealand into milk powder, one of the biggest export earners in a country which sells roughly 90 percent of its dairy products overseas.

The announcement comes at a time when global dairy prices have plummeted nearly 50 percent so far this year, although the company has said it expects prices to recover early next year.

