BRIEF-CIT agrees to sell stake in TC-CIT aviation joint ventures
* Cit reaches agreement to sell stake in tc-cit aviation joint ventures
WELLINGTON, July 25 New Zealand's Fonterra , the world's largest dairy producer, said on Thursday that it expected its earnings for the current year to be below forecast because of the impact of drought and restructuring of its Australian business.
However, it said its payout to farmers would remain unchanged at NZ$6.12 as would its forecast dividend range of 45-50 NZ cents a share.
It said it expected earnings before interest and tax of around NZ$1 billion ($796 million) from its forecast of NZ$1.079 billion.
It said a rise in global milk powder prices has impacted its margins, while its Australian business remains under pressure.
Units in the Fonterra Shareholders Fund, which is a unit trust based on the dividends from Fonterra's shares held by farmers, close don Wednesday at NZ$7.48.
($1=NZ$1.256) (Gyles Beckford)
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. congressional panels in the House and Senate on Thursday approved - with bipartisan support - a handful of bills aimed at helping companies raise capital, a sign that Congress may be able to approach financial regulatory reform on a piecemeal basis without awaiting a blockbuster bill.
* Company agreed to sell 1.7 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at $11.35 per share