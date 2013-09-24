WELLINGTON, Sept 25 New Zealand's Fonterra reported an 18 percent lift in its full year profit on Wednesday, despite a drought trimming earnings.

Net profit after tax for the year to July 31 was NZ$736 million ($608 million), compared with NZ$624 million last year.

The world's largest dairy exporter said normalised earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to NZ$1 billion from $1.03 billion a year ago, in line with guidance given in July.

It said the final payout to its farmer shareholders for the just ended would be NZ$6.16, comprising NZ$5.84 a kilo of milk solids and a dividend of 32 NZ cents from commercial activities.

The co-operative raised its forecast payout to its farmer shareholders on Tuesday, citing an ongoing rise in global dairy prices, while adding that earnings for the first half of the 2014 year would be significantly lower than the previous year due to higher input costs.

In August, Fonterra said it found a potentially fatal bacteria in one of its products, triggering recalls of infant milk formula and sports drinks in nine countries including China.

New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries later said tests showed the botulism scare had been a false alarm as whey protein concentrate made by Fonterra contained a less harmful bacteria.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)