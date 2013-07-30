WELLINGTON, July 31 New Zealand's Fonterra , said on Wednesday that it expected its payout to farmers to rise in 2013/14 from the current financial year due to rising global dairy prices, while adding higher prices may affect its margins in the coming months.

The world's largest dairy exporter announced a payout forecast of NZ$7.82 ($6.24) for the financial year beginning in August, higher than its forecast payout of NZ$6.12 for the current year.

The price comprises a forecast farmgate milk price of NZ$7.50 per kilogram per milk solids and an estimated dividend of 32 cents per share.

"Supply constraints in Europe and China during the Northern Hemisphere spring have contributed to an increase in dairy prices of 3 percent over the past two months," Fonterra Chairman John Wilson said in a statement.

"In addition, the NZ dollar has weakened against the U.S. dollar. These factors have contributed to our updated forecast."

It added that higher costs resulting from rising dairy prices may have an impact on margins in the first half of the 2013/14 year.

"Taking into account the headwinds we face and current market volatility, the FY14 estimated divided of 32 cents per share may be outside the 65-75 percent range.," CEO Theo Spierings said. ($1 = 1.2531 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)