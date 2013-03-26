WELLINGTON, March 27 New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra on Wednesday raised its forecast payout to its dairy farmers to NZ$6.12 ($5.10) for the 2012/13 season on the back of rising dairy prices.

The farmer-owned co-operative, which is the world's largest exporter of dairy products, increased its forecast from NZ$5.90-NZ$6.00 per kilo of milk solids stated last month.

The forecast payout is lower than a NZ$6.40 final payout for the 2011/12 season and after a record NZ$8.25 paid in the bumper 2010/11 season.

In its interim report, Fonterra said the dry conditions in the North Island since January have created real challenges for farmers, with many turning to supplementary feeds and shifting to once a day milking to maintain the condition of their herds.

"The drought in the third quarter has been more severe and lasted longer than anyone might have predicted," Fonterra Chairman John Wilson said in a statement.

"We are currently forecasting total milk collection volumes for the full season to finish in line with last season."

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around one-third of the world's dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product.

Late last year it launched a shareholders' fund as part of a wider scheme to boost its capital structure and free up cash for expansion. The fund gives outside investors access to its dividends, but ownership remains with dairy farmers. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)