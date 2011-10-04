UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
WELLINGTON Oct 5 International milk prices fell for an eighth consecutive auction, New Zealand's Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday.
Fonterra's Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer, fell 1.6 percent, with an average selling price of $3,449. That followed a 2.1 percent fall in its previous auction.
Prices were mixed for the dairy products offered with six falling in price, one rising and one unchanged.
Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with the next one on Oct. 18.
Full details of the auction are at: www.globaldairytrade.info
Fonterra has reaffirmed its preliminary forecast payout to farmer suppliers for the recently started production season of between NZ$7.15 and NZ$7.25, comprising a milk payment of NZ$6.75 a kilo of milk solids and an additional 40 to 50 NZ cents from operational activities. See
Last month it raised the final payout for the 2010/11 season to a record NZ$8.25 a kilo of milk solids. See
Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product and in 201011 had sales of around NZ$19 billion.
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.