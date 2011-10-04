WELLINGTON Oct 5 International milk prices fell for an eighth consecutive auction, New Zealand's Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday.

Fonterra's Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer, fell 1.6 percent, with an average selling price of $3,449. That followed a 2.1 percent fall in its previous auction.

Prices were mixed for the dairy products offered with six falling in price, one rising and one unchanged.

Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with the next one on Oct. 18.

Full details of the auction are at: www.globaldairytrade.info

Fonterra has reaffirmed its preliminary forecast payout to farmer suppliers for the recently started production season of between NZ$7.15 and NZ$7.25, comprising a milk payment of NZ$6.75 a kilo of milk solids and an additional 40 to 50 NZ cents from operational activities. See

Last month it raised the final payout for the 2010/11 season to a record NZ$8.25 a kilo of milk solids. See

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product and in 201011 had sales of around NZ$19 billion.