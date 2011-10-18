WELLINGTON Oct 19 International milk prices for the first time in four months, New Zealand's Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday.

Fonterra's Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer, rose 1.7 percent, with an average selling price of $3,540. That followed a 1.6 percent fall in its previous auction.

Prices were mixed for the dairy products offered with whole milk and skim milk powder gaining price, while there were hefty falls for rennet, cheddar and milk protein.

Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with the next one on Nov 1 .

Full details of the auction are at: www.globaldairytrade.info

Fonterra has made a preliminary forecast payout to farmer suppliers for the current production season of between NZ$7.15 and NZ$7.25, comprising a milk payment of NZ$6.75 a kilo of milk solids and an additional 40 to 50 NZ cents from operational activities. See

The payout for the just-completed 2010/11 season was a record NZ$8.25 a kilo of milk solids on record production and sales. See

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product. (Gyles Beckford)