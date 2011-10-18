WELLINGTON Oct 19 International milk prices for
the first time in four months, New Zealand's Fonterra
Cooperative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said on
Wednesday.
Fonterra's Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which
covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer,
rose 1.7 percent, with an average selling price of $3,540. That
followed a 1.6 percent fall in its previous auction.
Prices were mixed for the dairy products offered with whole
milk and skim milk powder gaining price, while there were hefty
falls for rennet, cheddar and milk protein.
Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with the next one on
Nov 1 .
Full details of the auction are at:
www.globaldairytrade.info
Fonterra has made a preliminary forecast payout to farmer
suppliers for the current production season of between NZ$7.15
and NZ$7.25, comprising a milk payment of NZ$6.75 a kilo of milk
solids and an additional 40 to 50 NZ cents from operational
activities. See
The payout for the just-completed 2010/11 season was a
record NZ$8.25 a kilo of milk solids on record production and
sales. See
Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls
around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more
than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product.
(Gyles Beckford)