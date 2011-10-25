* Weak global milk prices weigh

* Strength of NZ dollar denting returns

* Global production up, demand down (Adds detail, currency movements)

WELLINGTON, Oct 25 New Zealand's biggest company and exporter, dairy giant Fonterra, cut its forecast payout for the current season because of softer milk prices and a strong exchange rate.

The co-operative cut its forecast payout for the 2011/12 season by around 7 percent to between NZ$6.70 to NZ$6.80 per kg of milk solids from a preliminary forecast of between NZ$7.15 and NZ$7.25/kg, it said on Tuesday.

"We aren't yet seeing the recovery of international dairy prices we initially anticipated and we are also dealing with a much stronger New Zealand dollar," said chairman Henry van der Heyden.

The new forecast was based on a milk price of NZ$6.30/kg from its original forecast of NZ$6.75/kg, with a dividend from Fonterra's consumer products business of 40-50 NZ cents.

The payout for the just-completed 2010/11 season was a record NZ$8.25/kg of milk solids on record production and sales.

"Higher prices often lead to increased supply into global markets from our global competitors, as well as reduced demand. We are seeing this and it is impacting prices," van der Heyden said.

The New Zealand dollar eased to around $0.8050 from $0.8070 after the announcement. It is little changed from the level when the original forecast was made in May, although the currency has ranged between $0.7470 and a 30-year high of $0.8842 since then.

Based on the 2010/11 production figures of nearly 1.35 million kg of milk solids, the reduced forecast would cost Fonterra's 10,500 farmers as much as NZ$675 million ($544 million) in lost revenue.

Dairy exports account for around a quarter of New Zealand's NZ$46 billion annual export earnings.

The co-operative controls around a third of the world's dairy exports and generates more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Lincoln Feast)