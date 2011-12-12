WELLINGTON Dec 13 New Zealand's biggest company and exporter, dairy giant Fonterra, raised its forecast payout for the current season by 20 cents because of a modest recovery in dairy prices.

The co-operative now set the payout forecast range for the 2012 season of NZ$6.90-NZ$7.00, up 20 cents on the previous forecast.

Fonterra said the new forecast reflected a modest recovery in global dairy commodity prices over the past two months.

In October, it cut its forecast payout for the current season because of softer prices and strong exchange rate.

The payout for the just-completed 2010/11 season was a record NZ$8.25 a kilo of milk solids on record production and sales. See

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product.

(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)