(Adds quotes, background)

* Dairy payout forecast trimmed around 8 pct

* Weak global prices, oversupply weigh

WELLINGTON, May 22 New Zealand's largest company, dairy processor Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd cut its forecast payout to farmers on Tuesday because of a slide in global prices, which will likely dent export earnings and economic growth.

Fonterra set its 2012/13 opening forecast payout range before retentions at NZ$5.95 to NZ$6.05 ($4.54-4.62).

It said the lower forecast payout was because of weaker commodity prices, and an global oversupply of milk during the season, which has pushed global dairy prices to a 2 1/2-year low.

"There's a lot of milk out there and prices have softened," Fonterra Chairman Henry van der Heyden said in a statement.

"We think that supply and demand should move more into balance later in 2012 which may help ease the downward pressure on prices."

The forecast payout, which Fonterra revises throughout the season, is made up of NZ$5.50 a kilo of milk solids and an added dividend of between 45-55 NZ cents from Fonterra's commercial consumer products operations.

Analysts had expected next season's payout to be reduced to around NZ$5.60.

The co-operative also lowered its final payout for the just ended 2011/12 season to NZ$6.45-NZ$6.55, which compared with the previous forecast of NZ$6.75-NZ$6.85, and a record NZ$8.25 a kilo in 2010/11 on record production and sales.

The Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, a barometer for international prices in Fonterra's fortnightly auctions, has fallen around 40 percent since peaking in the middle of last year.

Prices have fallen because of a strong lift in milk production in many of the world's main dairy producing regions, including New Zealand and Australia, North and South America and Europe.

This has coincided with slowing growth in emerging countries, particularly China, cutting booming demand for dairy among a growing middle class.

The New Zealand dollar, which has often been sensitive to movements in the dairy payout forecast, gained around 10 pips after the announcement to $0.7665.

Fonterra, owned by around 10,500 dairy farmers, controls about a third of the world's dairy exports, and accounts for around 7 percent of New Zealand GDP and a quarter of exports. ($1 = 1.31 New Zealand dollars) (Naomi Tajitsu)