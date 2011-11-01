WELLINGTON Nov 2 International milk prices resumed their losing trend, New Zealand's Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday.

Fonterra's Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer, fell 1.2 percent, with an average selling price of $3,511. That followed a 1.7 percent rise in its previous auction, which was the first price increase in four months.

There were sharp falls for anhydrous milk fat, milk protein concentrate and smaller falls for butter milk powder, cheddar and whole milk powder.

Rennet and skim milk powder gained.

Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with the next one on Nov 15. Prices have fallen in eight of the past nine auctions.

Full details of the auction are at: www.globaldairytrade.info

Last week, the co-operative Fonterra cut its forecast payout to farmer suppliers for the current production season by up to 7 percent to between NZ$6.70 and NZ$6.80, comprising a milk payment of NZ$6.30 a kilo of milk solids and an additional 40 to 50 NZ cents from operational activities. See

The payout for the 2010/11 season was a record NZ$8.25 a kilo of milk solids on record production and sales.

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product.