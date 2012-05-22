(Adds comment from Fonterra chairman)
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, May 22 New Zealand's Fonterra, the
world's biggest dairy exporter, cut its forecast payout to
farmers by 8 percent on a global slide in prices, but the
reduction was smaller than expected and it said expected milk
prices to stabilise amid robust demand from China.
Global dairy prices have slumped to a 2-1/2 year low as
optimal pasture conditions in New Zealand have created an
oversupply of milk while other regions such as Australia, North
and South America, and Europe have also boosted milk production.
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, also New Zealand's biggest
firm, set its 2012/13 opening forecast payout range before
retentions at NZ$5.95 to NZ$6.05 ($4.54-4.62), above analysts'
expectations of a bigger cut of around 14 percent to NZ$5.60.
Fonterra said the better-than-expected payout figure had
factored in weakness in the New Zealand dollar, which
has fallen some 6 percent versus the greenback this month after
scaling a near lifetime high earlier this year.
"The outlook...displays some confidence in the international
dairy market in the medium term, through the end of the year and
into 2013," said Doug Steele, commodities analyst at Bank of New
Zealand.
The co-op, owned by around 10,500 dairy farmers, controls a
third of the world's dairy exports and accounts for around 7
percent of New Zealand GDP and a quarter of its exports.
Fonterra is also keen to expand overseas and is putting the
final touches on proposals for a radical share trading scheme to
free up capital.
IMPACT ON ECONOMY
For the season just ended, the co-operative lowered its
final payout to NZ$6.45-NZ$6.55, down from a previous forecast
of NZ$6.75-NZ$6.85 and a record NZ$8.25 a kilo in 2010/11 when
production and sales boomed.
New Zealand's biggest agricultural union estimated that the
lower payout for 2011/12 would cut NZ$500 million from the
country's NZ$200 billion economy.
Fonterra Chairman Henry van der Heyden said production in
the coming season would probably be lower, helping milk prices
stabilise, as New Zealand was unlikely to have two years running
of stellar weather conditions.
He also brushed away concerns that signs of a slowdown in
China's booming economy could affect demand for dairy products,
which he said were being increasingly sought out by wealthier
local consumers.
"We're still seeing robust demand particularly from the
developing world, driven out of China and other parts of Asia,"
he told Reuters in an interview.
"We're not expecting anything to get in the way of that. We
think demand will keep growing at 2.5 to 3 percent."
The forecast payout, which Fonterra revises throughout the
season, is made up of NZ$5.50 a kilo of milk solids and an added
dividend of between 45-55 NZ cents from Fonterra's commercial
consumer products operations.
Federated Farmers Dairy Chairperson Willy Leferink added
that farmers are in a better position to weather the lower
payout than in 2008/09, when a drought in the country led to a
drop in global prices.
"Farm finances are now much better prepared and a downwards
trend in global milk prices was well telegraphed," he said in a
statement.
"While 2008/09 was a bolt out of the blue, we always knew
2012/13 was shaping up as a tough season."
The Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, a barometer for
international prices in Fonterra's fortnightly auctions, has
fallen around 40 percent since peaking roughly a year ago.
Worries about the euro zone' debt crisis have also weighed
on commodities, pushing the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
to a seven-month low this month.
Fonterra's shareholders are due to vote on the new share
trading scheme in June. The scheme is designed to allow farmers
to trade their shares amongst themselves, while also setting up
a fund to tap outside investment.
Under the proposal, which was overwhelmingly approved in
principle by shareholders in 2010, the dividend payouts of a
portion of shares will be converted into "financial units" and
traded on New Zealand's stock exchange.
($1 = 1.31 New Zealand dollars)
