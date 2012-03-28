WELLINGTON, March 29 Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, on Thursday confirmed its forecast payout to dairy farmers for the 2011/12 season, and said it planned to grow its China business.

The farmer-owned co-operative stuck to its forecast of NZ$6.75 ($5.52)-NZ$6.85 announced earlier this month, which reflected declining commodity prices and a stronger New Zealand dollar.

The anticipated payout is lower than last season, when Fonterra paid a record NZ$8.25 a kilo on its biggest ever sales and production.

Fonterra, which controls one-third of the world's dairy exports, said it planned to focus on expanding in emerging markets, particularly in China, Asia and Latin America, where a thirst for milk is increasing among growing middle class.

"Going forward we see the potential to significantly grow milk volumes outside of New Zealand by developing a high quality local milk supply and integrating it more closely with our business in China," said Chief Executive Theo Spierings.

In its interim result, Fonterra, which is not a listed company, reported an 18 percent rise in net profit to NZ$346 million for the six months to Jan. 31, from NZ$293 million a year ago, due to improvements in its business for standard and premium ingredients.

It said it would pay an interim dividend of 12 NZ cents per share, up from 8 cents a year ago.

The co-op's lower payout forecast reflects a slide in its trade-weighted index of dairy prices, which has fallen from nearly $5,000 per tonne of milk solids in March 2011 to $3,396 in the latest sale last week.

Spierings warned earlier this month that stronger global milk production, including in the United States and European, would continue throughout the year and may push prices southward.

Fonterra said a strong New Zealand dollar had impacted its performance in Asia/Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

