WELLINGTON Oct 25 New Zealand's biggest company and exporter, dairy giant Fonterra, cut its forecast payout for the current season because of softer prices and strong exchange rate.

The co-operative cut its forecast payout for the 2011/12 season by as much as 7 percent to between NZ$6.70 to NZ$6.80 a kilo of milk solids from a preliminary forecast of between NZ$7.15 and NZ$7.25, it said on Tuesday.

"We aren't yet seeing the recovery of international dairy prices we initially anticipated and we are also dealing with a much stronger New Zealand dollar," said chairman Henry van der Heyden.

The payout for the just-completed 2010/11 season was a record NZ$8.25 a kilo of milk solids on record production and sales.

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product.

