UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
WELLINGTON Oct 25 New Zealand's biggest company and exporter, dairy giant Fonterra, cut its forecast payout for the current season because of softer prices and strong exchange rate.
The co-operative cut its forecast payout for the 2011/12 season by as much as 7 percent to between NZ$6.70 to NZ$6.80 a kilo of milk solids from a preliminary forecast of between NZ$7.15 and NZ$7.25, it said on Tuesday.
"We aren't yet seeing the recovery of international dairy prices we initially anticipated and we are also dealing with a much stronger New Zealand dollar," said chairman Henry van der Heyden.
The payout for the just-completed 2010/11 season was a record NZ$8.25 a kilo of milk solids on record production and sales. See
Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product.
(Gyles Beckford)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
