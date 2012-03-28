European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
WELLINGTON, March 29 Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter on Thursday confirmed its forecast payout to dairy farmers of NZ$6.75 ($5.52)-NZ$6.85 for the 2011/12 season.
This is lower than last season, when it paid a record NZ$8.25 a kilo on biggest ever sales and production.
In its interim result, Fonterra reported an 18 percent rise in net profit to NZ$346 million for the six months to Jan 31 compared with NZ$293 million a year ago.
Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world's dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product. ($1 = 1.2228 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australian grain exports likely surged to an all-time monthly high of more than 4 million tonnes last month, smashing the previous record by a third on strong demand from Saudi Arabia, China and India and lower prices amid a bumper crop.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world No. 1 stand-alone wine company, posted a record half-year profit on U.S. and China sales, but its shares came off all-time highs on worries its rapid growth may have peaked.